Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 44.43 ($0.58). Vertu Motors shares last traded at GBX 43.40 ($0.57), with a volume of 294,738 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Vertu Motors from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 44.49. The firm has a market cap of £159.33 million and a PE ratio of 9.86.

In related news, insider Jatinder Aujla sold 19,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59), for a total value of £8,560.35 ($11,184.15). Also, insider Robert Forrester purchased 3,913 shares of Vertu Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £1,799.98 ($2,351.69).

About Vertu Motors (LON:VTU)

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, Farnell, and Vertu Motors.

