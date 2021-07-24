Vesper Price Reaches $5.61 on Top Exchanges (VSP)

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Vesper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.61 or 0.00016281 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Vesper has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Vesper has a market cap of $24.91 million and approximately $448,739.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00040240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00128071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.17 or 0.00145721 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,335.82 or 0.99737109 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.42 or 0.00887160 BTC.

Vesper’s genesis date was February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,443,473 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vesper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vesper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

