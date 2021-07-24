Viacoin (VIA) Price Tops $0.42 on Major Exchanges

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 24th. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $9.66 million and $313,428.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001220 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.19 or 0.00366663 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008566 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000569 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.