Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DSP shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,435,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,149,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,124,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,528,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,081,000. Institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSP traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.47. 333,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,141. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Viant Technology has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.31.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Viant Technology will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

