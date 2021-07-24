Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 739,441 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,207 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.32% of Viavi Solutions worth $11,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 103,260 shares during the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,054,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,634 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 10,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31 and a beta of 0.74. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.21.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

VIAV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $42,238.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 211,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,932.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $29,806.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,810 shares in the company, valued at $883,585.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,318 shares of company stock worth $1,485,372. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.