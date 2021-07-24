VIBE (VIBE) Achieves Market Cap of $4.54 Million

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 35.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last week, VIBE has traded up 140.4% against the U.S. dollar. VIBE has a market capitalization of $4.54 million and $156,140.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIBE coin can now be bought for $0.0175 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VIBE alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00049003 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002831 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00016563 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.03 or 0.00848765 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000335 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE is a coin. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.