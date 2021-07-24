Viberate Market Cap Achieves $7.06 Million (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 24th. Over the last week, Viberate has traded up 22.7% against the US dollar. Viberate has a total market cap of $7.06 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viberate coin can now be purchased for $0.0359 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00048720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00016303 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.15 or 0.00839310 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Viberate (VIB) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viberate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

