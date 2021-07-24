Vidulum Reaches One Day Volume of $160.00 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $157,223.03 and approximately $160.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vidulum has traded up 13.8% against the dollar. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vidulum alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vidulum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidulum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.