Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,149 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.76% of Viemed Healthcare worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 847,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 290,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 27,733 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $1,924,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 238,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 49,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Viemed Healthcare by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 101,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ:VMD opened at $6.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.49. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 37.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viemed Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Viemed Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Viemed Healthcare Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.