VIG Trading Up 3.7% Over Last Week (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. During the last seven days, VIG has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VIG coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIG has a total market cap of $747,482.85 and $428.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000093 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $4,792.81 or 0.14354297 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001061 BTC.

About VIG

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 884,858,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

