Visionary Wealth Advisors Acquires 47,124 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 268.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,124 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,731,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,812,000 after buying an additional 3,488,031 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,719,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,202,000 after buying an additional 3,064,814 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,267,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,300,000 after buying an additional 2,428,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,850,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,276,000 after buying an additional 1,432,024 shares in the last quarter.

BSV stock remained flat at $$82.33 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 27,129,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,699. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.99 and a one year high of $83.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.26.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

