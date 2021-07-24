Visionary Wealth Advisors Acquires 5,066 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,066 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 263.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Altria Group by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of MO traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $47.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,440,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,575,185. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.25. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

