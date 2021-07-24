Visionary Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,739,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 40,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,516 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.83. 423,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,734. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $106.13 and a 1 year high of $180.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.68.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

