Visionary Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 34,375 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 1.63% of Landec worth $5,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Landec by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Landec by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landec by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 92,699 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Landec by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Landec by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

LNDC stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $11.82. 76,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,310. Landec Co. has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $346.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 227.20 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.69.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LNDC. Barrington Research upgraded Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

