Visionary Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,098 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,961,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,420,000 after acquiring an additional 75,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,413,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,937 shares in the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $57.01. 12,143,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,246,718. The company has a market cap of $245.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $46.22 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.