Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys 1,838 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,125,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,504,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,662,000 after purchasing an additional 104,658 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 70,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.11. 657,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,499. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $177.78 and a fifty-two week high of $248.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.89.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.