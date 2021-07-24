Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys 9,997 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,997 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.53. The stock had a trading volume of 8,887,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,909,868. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $89.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

