Visionary Wealth Advisors Cuts Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Visionary Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,259 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,662 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services comprises approximately 1.6% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 0.12% of Quanta Services worth $15,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 229.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at $40,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at $81,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Quanta Services news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,678.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $89.77. 540,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,671. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.20 and a 12 month high of $101.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

