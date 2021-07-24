Visionary Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Visionary Wealth Advisors cut its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,461 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in Broadcom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,235,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,408,693,000 after purchasing an additional 278,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after buying an additional 1,254,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,271,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,899,533,000 after buying an additional 240,694 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Broadcom by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,206,377,000 after buying an additional 30,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $1,735,510,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO traded up $6.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $483.15. 1,348,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,997. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $304.18 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $467.93. The stock has a market cap of $198.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $232,659.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,590 shares of company stock valued at $713,926 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. lifted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.84.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

