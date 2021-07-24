Visionary Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,283 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Untitled Investments LP lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Untitled Investments LP now owns 5,945 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,394,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,788,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,279,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,360.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,165.46.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN traded up $18.61 on Friday, reaching $3,656.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,436,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,323,419. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.58, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,425.67.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.