Visionary Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,799 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist cut their target price on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.09.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC traded down $2.96 on Friday, reaching $53.00. The company had a trading volume of 67,742,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,722,882. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $214.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.38.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

