Visionary Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Visionary Wealth Advisors cut its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,011 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.56. 5,831,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,689,780. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.77. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

