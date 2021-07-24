Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $11.24 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,362 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.2% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $41.68. 21,609,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,889,950. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.60. The company has a market cap of $233.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.36.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

