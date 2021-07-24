Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $17.05 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,831 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.8% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 0.11% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $17,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 36,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $922,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,727,000 after buying an additional 34,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $202,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.47. 303,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,371. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $106.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.49.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

