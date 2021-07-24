Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $3.46 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Visionary Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,440 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 746.4% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.39.

McDonald’s stock traded up $4.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,996,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,607. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $191.64 and a 52 week high of $245.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.68. The firm has a market cap of $181.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

