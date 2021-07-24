Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $3.57 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,745 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,499,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,254,000 after buying an additional 1,323,588 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 115.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,857,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,979,000 after buying an additional 997,165 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 228.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,296,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,562,000 after buying an additional 901,393 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $43,220,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,249,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,061,000 after buying an additional 433,748 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSLC traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,384. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.08. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $64.77 and a 12 month high of $88.78.

