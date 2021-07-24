Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $35.55 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,550 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 3.7% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.26% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $35,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,885,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,160,000 after acquiring an additional 388,984 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,800,000 after acquiring an additional 294,381 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,311,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,228,000 after acquiring an additional 253,118 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 997,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,464,000 after acquiring an additional 24,795 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 692,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,900,000 after acquiring an additional 11,442 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $2.21 on Friday, hitting $153.10. The company had a trading volume of 382,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,358. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.75. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $104.71 and a 52 week high of $153.30.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.