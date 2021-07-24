Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $4.24 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Visionary Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,990 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,275 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $31,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.88. 6,310,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,407,967. The firm has a market cap of $163.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.88. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $87.51 and a 12 month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

