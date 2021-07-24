Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $4.38 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Visionary Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,862 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 57,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 38,034 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 11,174 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,858 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 34,013 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 146,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,415,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $624,920,000 after buying an additional 199,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.53. 3,742,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,369,844. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.31. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.