Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $5.22 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,811 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 33,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VGSH stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,890. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.49. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $61.36 and a 1 year high of $62.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.