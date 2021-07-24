Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $7.23 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,436 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $547,338,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,521,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,437 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,006,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,447 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,190.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,060,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,696,000 after purchasing an additional 978,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,236,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,005,992,000 after purchasing an additional 778,677 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,470,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,978. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.33. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

