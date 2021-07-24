Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $8.26 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $404.38. 3,151,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,981,800. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $293.30 and a one year high of $404.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $391.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.