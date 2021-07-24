Visionary Wealth Advisors Increases Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,178 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in International Paper were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IP. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 14,163 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 206.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 291,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,487,000 after buying an additional 196,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on IP. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.17.

Shares of IP traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.08. 1,541,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,085,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.79. International Paper has a 12 month low of $33.92 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.45.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 73.21%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.