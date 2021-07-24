Visionary Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,815 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 59.6% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

NYSE VZ traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.88. 14,894,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,526,525. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $90,158.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,152.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,874,720 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.