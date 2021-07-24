Visionary Wealth Advisors Lowers Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Visionary Wealth Advisors decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,949 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $76.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,012,477 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.50.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.