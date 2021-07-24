Visionary Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Visionary Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,691 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.8% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $17,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 37,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 8,434 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,477. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.32. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $121.30 and a 1-year high of $159.59.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.