Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases 107,195 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 54.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,195 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.1% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.21% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $19,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 36,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 17,359 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,624,000 after purchasing an additional 25,413 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

SCHV stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.89. The company had a trading volume of 275,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,231. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.63. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.21 and a fifty-two week high of $70.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.