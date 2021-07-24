Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases 4,240 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,367,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 556.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,653,000 after acquiring an additional 41,739 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $219.55. 23,660,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,729,044. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $142.09 and a 12 month high of $234.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.20.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.