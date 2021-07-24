Visionary Wealth Advisors Raises Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 65,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 47.5% during the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 127,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after buying an additional 41,220 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 60,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.32. 3,353,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,726,917. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.73, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.90. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on D shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

