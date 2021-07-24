Visionary Wealth Advisors Raises Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $450,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter.

FTEC stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.55. The stock had a trading volume of 488,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,495. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.62. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $81.70 and a 52-week high of $122.59.

