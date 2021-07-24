Visionary Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 0.20% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,404,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,764,000 after purchasing an additional 221,753 shares in the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,519,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 432,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,656,000 after purchasing an additional 147,122 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 308,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 237,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,202,000 after purchasing an additional 39,524 shares in the last quarter.

EMQQ traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.83. 399,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,986. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.67. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73.

