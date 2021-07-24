Visionary Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Southern were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972,698 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $247,302,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in The Southern by 843,210.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,858,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,483 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Southern by 18,481.8% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $83,148,000. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Southern alerts:

NYSE SO traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.86. 2,823,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,532,678. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.90. The Southern Company has a one year low of $51.22 and a one year high of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.85.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,256,333.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,791.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,425 shares of company stock valued at $618,721 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Article: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.