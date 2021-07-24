Visionary Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,676 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,623,764,000 after buying an additional 676,481 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,108,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $819,304,000 after buying an additional 402,348 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,020,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,837,000 after buying an additional 374,487 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,979,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 19.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,183,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,221,000 after buying an additional 528,408 shares during the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen set a $97.44 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

EMR traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,656,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,510. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.25. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $99.09. The firm has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

