Visionary Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,967 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,785 shares during the period. PAR Technology makes up approximately 2.2% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned approximately 1.22% of PAR Technology worth $20,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 8,911.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in PAR Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in PAR Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.26. The stock had a trading volume of 130,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,642. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.48 and a beta of 1.89. PAR Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $29.47 and a 52-week high of $90.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $54.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.08 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAR shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

