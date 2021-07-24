Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 10,197 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,197 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 26,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.63.

XOM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.04. 14,088,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,946,228. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.83. The firm has a market cap of $241.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

