Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 11,024 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Visionary Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,024 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 0.15% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $8,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,022,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,663,000 after purchasing an additional 344,660 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,524,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,595,000 after purchasing an additional 111,736 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 902,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 837,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,034,000 after purchasing an additional 34,098 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2,565.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 827,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,361,000 after purchasing an additional 796,900 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,191. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.03. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $52.37 and a one year high of $75.50.

