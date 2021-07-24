Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 13,835 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Visionary Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,835 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.5% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 0.10% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $14,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VMBS remained flat at $$53.51 on Friday. 2,442,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,696. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.41. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $54.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.