Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 1,551 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 226,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,316,000 after acquiring an additional 38,200 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,265,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 173,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,215,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

BATS:QUAL traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,644 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.40.

