Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 36,717 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,717 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 1.6% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $14,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,949,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,287 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,152,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,435,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,674,000 after purchasing an additional 898,960 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,289,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,316,000 after purchasing an additional 418,973 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,526,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,523,000 after purchasing an additional 414,754 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $31.38. 855,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,545. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.54. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

