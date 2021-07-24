Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 9,100 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,066,000 after buying an additional 279,042 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,528,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,307,000 after buying an additional 194,617 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,743,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,763,000 after buying an additional 78,945 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,616,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,070,000 after buying an additional 152,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,760,000 after buying an additional 242,056 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $220.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,292. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $146.88 and a 52-week high of $228.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.43.

